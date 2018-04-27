Georgia Players React To Nick Chubb Being Drafted By The Browns

By: Joe Vitale | April 27, 2018
Georgia running back Nick Chubb was selected 35th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.
See here as his former teammates and coaches react to the selection.
Yeah boiiiiii @NickChubb21 congrats man!
— Jordan Jenkins (@jordanOLB) April 27, 2018
Yessirr!!! Another Dawg off the board!! @NickChubb21 … #RBU @DellMcGee
— Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) April 27, 2018
“With the thirty-fifth pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, the @Browns select… Nick Chubb, running back, Georgia.”
📺: #NFLDraft Friday & Saturday on @nflnetwork + @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/0cG19QQsxX
— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) April 27, 2018
@NickChubb21 congrats bro. Much deserved
— DB17 (@DavinBellamy17) April 27, 2018
Congrats @NickChubb21 browns got a great dawg 🐶
— L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) April 27, 2018
Congrats my brother!! @NickChubb21 Already know what’s coming!!
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) April 27, 2018
.@NickChubb21 congrats on a huge accomplishment on being drafted the browns just got a stud! #GoDawgs
— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) April 27, 2018
Congrats Big Dawg!! https://t.co/n9kIKwzl9z
— Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) April 27, 2018
Chubby time!!! #dawgpound
— Jake Ganus (@jakeganus) April 27, 2018
Congrats to @NickChubb21 on fulfilling your life long dream. ANOTHER one from #RBU!
You will always be a DAWG at heart!!!! 🐶 #DawgsInTheNFL #NFLDraft18 pic.twitter.com/sq4X9B0yRy
— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) April 27, 2018
The @Browns just got a great one.
Round 2 | Pick 35: @FootballUGA RB Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/6dJAcNy41a
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 27, 2018
