Georgia Players React To Nick Chubb Being Drafted By The Browns

Georgia running back Nick Chubb was selected 35th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

See here as his former teammates and coaches react to the selection.

Yeah boiiiiii @NickChubb21 congrats man! — Jordan Jenkins (@jordanOLB) April 27, 2018

Congrats @NickChubb21 browns got a great dawg 🐶 — L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) April 27, 2018

Congrats my brother!! @NickChubb21 Already know what’s coming!! — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) April 27, 2018

.@NickChubb21 congrats on a huge accomplishment on being drafted the browns just got a stud! #GoDawgs — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) April 27, 2018

Congrats to @NickChubb21 on fulfilling your life long dream. ANOTHER one from #RBU! You will always be a DAWG at heart!!!! 🐶 #DawgsInTheNFL #NFLDraft18 pic.twitter.com/sq4X9B0yRy — Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) April 27, 2018