With the 66th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have selected outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter out of Georgia.

Carter finished his Georgia career with 166 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks and the single most important blocked kick in Georgia football history.

See below as Twitter, including Carter’s old teammates and coaches, react to the selection.

Congratulations to Lorenzo Carter! The newest member of the New York Giants! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 28, 2018

Giants y’all got a freak @_zocarter . I love you brother ✊🏾 — DB17 (@DavinBellamy17) April 28, 2018

UGA’s Lorenzo Carter has been drafted by the NY Giants as the 66th overall pick! Giants get a DGD and a LB that can make plays all over the field! #GoDawgs #DawgsInTheNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MIvGGr688C — UGA Supporters #SECChamps (@Support_UGA) April 28, 2018

Welcome lil bro @_zocarter time to put that work in!!! #Dawgs — Alec ogletree (@MROGLETREE52) April 28, 2018

Lorenzo Carter is the first Georgia player the New York Giants have drafted since 1990, when Rodney Hampton went in the first round. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) April 28, 2018

@_zocarter Congrats my dawg! You right around the corner ! — Jordan Jenkins (@jordanOLB) April 28, 2018