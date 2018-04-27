What Bill Belichick Said When He Made The Calls To Isaiah Wynn And Sony Michel

The moment a player gets “the call” from his future NFL head coach is something they will remember for a long, long time. For former Georgia teammates Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel, they both received “the call” within minutes of each other, from the same man, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Luckily, we can share in the experience as well, as the Patriots went inside the draft room and recorded Belichick and Pats owner Robert Kraft’s side of the conversation with the Georgia greats.

You can listen to the audio at Patriots.com.