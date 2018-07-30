Watch: Isaiah Wynn Fields Punts, Makes Belichick Smile

Bill Belichick is a tough man to make smile. But Isaiah Wynn did just that when he fielded punts at the Patriot’s Monday night practice in Gillette Stadium:

If at first you don't succeed… Highlight of the night from @iwynn77. pic.twitter.com/lZvhbGOq1B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2018

In one of the lighter moments of training camp, Wynn made the entire team smile and laugh with his punt catching efforts. Towards the end of the video, former Bulldog David Andrews nearly jumped over Wynn! Not bad for the big guy!