Dawgs In The NFL

Watch: Isaiah Wynn Fields Punts, Makes Belichick Smile

Bill Belichick is a tough man to make smile. But Isaiah Wynn did just that when he fielded punts at the Patriot’s Monday night practice in Gillette Stadium:

In one of the lighter moments of training camp, Wynn made the entire team smile and laugh with his punt catching efforts. Towards the end of the video, former Bulldog David Andrews nearly jumped over Wynn! Not bad for the big guy!

