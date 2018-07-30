Watch: Isaiah Wynn Fields Punts, Makes Belichick Smile
Watch: Isaiah Wynn Fields Punts, Makes Belichick Smile
50
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Bill Belichick is a tough man to make smile. But Isaiah Wynn did just that when he fielded punts at the Patriot’s Monday night practice in Gillette Stadium:
In one of the lighter moments of training camp, Wynn made the entire team smile and laugh with his punt catching efforts. Towards the end of the video, former Bulldog David Andrews nearly jumped over Wynn! Not bad for the big guy!
bulldogs, football, Georgia Bulldogs, isaiah, New England Patriots, patriots, uga, uga football, wynn, Dawgs In The NFL, Football
50
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Latest
1d
The Georgia Bulldogs had quite the day on Sunday. The football team gained 3 highly coveted recruits, which propelled them to 2nd in the (…)
2d
Georgia hit the trifecta on Sunday with commitments from three of the nation’s top recruits. The Dawgs added their (…)
2d
Georgia basketball has had a lot of great players over the last few years, but none of them compare to the record-breaking player from (…)
2d
Kirby Smart, entering his third year in Athens, has already given most Georgia fans more than they could have dreamed of. An (…)
2d
As the conference media days come to an end and practice begins, it’s almost that time, folks. The time of year we have come to (…)
4d
Congratulations to Georgia legend Aaron Murray and his wife-to-be, Sharon Stufken! On Thursday, Murray, accompanied by his two dogs, got (…)
5d
The Georgia Bulldogs come up with quite a number of catchy slogans to use during football season. After using the phrases “finish the (…)
5d
This post originally came from the Davis Law Group: It’s no secret that football fans love to have a few drinks. But when those same fans (…)
5d
Do you think Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman is having fun this summer? ‘Yessir,’ he sure is after a ton of big (…)
5d
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart took little time to make a name for himself as one of the nation’s elite coaches – (…)
More UGAwire
Comments