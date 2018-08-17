Watch: Nick Chubb Scores First NFL Touchdown; Honors Sony Michel With Jazz Hands

After a rough start in his NFL debut, it seems that Nick Chubb is turning things around pretty quickly with the Cleveland Browns. Chubb scored his first professional touchdown on Friday night against the Detroit Lions where he honored his former teammate Sony Michel.

Chubb burst his way into the end zone to give the Browns a 17-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, the Bills won the game anyways. However, it is still just the preseason, so seeing Chubb find success is all that really matters.

Chubb’s Bulldog teammate and former roommate is sidelined for the entire preseason with the New England Patriots, so it is not a surprise to see the Cedartown native giving his friend a shout out.