Former Georgia football great and current Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb had quite the day on Sunday. The second round pick from Cedartown broke the franchise record for longest scoring run with a 92 yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chubb’s big run propelled the Browns to a 28-16 victory, to go along with his 176 total rushing yards.

Here is how the nation reacted to the rookie’s big day.